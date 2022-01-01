Cinéma à l'affiche
Des films et des goûts à la carte
Le programme des projections dévoilé par les salles Ibn Khaldoun (Alger-Centre) et Sahel (Chéraga), se veut riche! Ces films s'étaleront du 1er au 10 janvier 2022. «Spider man: no way home», «Matrix Ressurections» et autres «Encanto» rempilent pour de nouvelles semaines de projection, tandis qu'un nouveau film débarque en salles: «The King's man: première mission». D'autres films, algériens cette fois-ci, seront également au programme: «Jennia» de Abdelkrim Bahloul et «Argu». Pas moins de trois séances par jour qui sont proposées aux cinéphiles de la capitale.
Salle Ibn Khaldoun
Lundi 03 janvier 2022
13h: Matrix Résurrections
16h: Spiderman No Way Home
19h: The King's man: première mission
Mardi 04 janvier 2022
13h: Tous en scène 2
15h30: Encanto
18h30: Matrix Resurrections
18h: The King's man: première mission
Mercredi 05 janvier 2022 (Journée VO)
13h: Spiderman No way home
16h: Matrix Résurrections
19h: The King's man: première mission
Jeudi 06 janvier 2022
13h: Encanto
15h30: Spiderman No way home
18h30: The King's man: première mission
Vendredi 07 janvier 2022
14h30: Tous en scène 2
17h: The King's man: première mission
19h30: Matrix Résurrections
Samedi 08 janvier 2022
13h: Spiderman No Way Home
16h: Tous en scène 2
18h30: The King's man: première mission
Dimanche 09 janvier 2022
13h: Jennia
15h30: Spiderman No Way Home
18h30: Matrix Resurrections
Lundi 10 janvier 2022
13h: The King's man: première mission
15h30: Spiderman No Way Home
Salle Sahel
Lundi 03 janvier 2022
13h: Matrix Résurrections
16h: Spiderman No Way Home
19h: The King's man: première mission
Mardi 04 janvier 2022
13h: Tous en scène 2
15h30: Encanto
18h: The King's man: première mission
Mercredi 05 janvier 2022 (Journée VO)
13h: Spiderman No way home
16h: Matrix Résurrections
19h: The King's man: première mission
Jeudi 06 janvier 2022
13h: Encanto
15h30: Spiderman No way home
Vendredi 07 janvier 2022
14h30: The King's man: première mission
Samedi 08 janvier 2022
13h: Spiderman No Way Home
Dimanche 09 janvier 2022
13h: Jennia
15h30: Spiderman No Way Home
18h30: Matrix Resurrections
Lundi 10 janvier 2022
13h: The King's man: première mission
15h30: Spiderman No Way Home
18h30: Matrix Resurrections