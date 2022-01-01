L'Expression

{{ temperature }}° C / {{ description }}

Cité introuvable.

Cinéma à l'affiche

Des films et des goûts à la carte

Le programme des projections dévoilé par les salles Ibn Khaldoun (Alger-Centre) et Sahel (Chéraga), se veut riche! Ces films s'étaleront du 1er au 10 janvier 2022. «Spider man: no way home», «Matrix Ressurections» et autres «Encanto» rempilent pour de nouvelles semaines de projection, tandis qu'un nouveau film débarque en salles: «The King's man: première mission». D'autres films, algériens cette fois-ci, seront également au programme: «Jennia» de Abdelkrim Bahloul et «Argu». Pas moins de trois séances par jour qui sont proposées aux cinéphiles de la capitale.

Salle Ibn Khaldoun
Lundi 03 janvier 2022
13h: Matrix Résurrections
16h: Spiderman No Way Home
19h: The King's man: première mission
Mardi 04 janvier 2022
13h: Tous en scène 2
15h30: Encanto
18h30: Matrix Resurrections
18h: The King's man: première mission
Mercredi 05 janvier 2022 (Journée VO)
13h: Spiderman No way home
16h: Matrix Résurrections
19h: The King's man: première mission
Jeudi 06 janvier 2022
13h: Encanto
15h30: Spiderman No way home
18h30: The King's man: première mission
Vendredi 07 janvier 2022
14h30: Tous en scène 2
17h: The King's man: première mission
19h30: Matrix Résurrections
Samedi 08 janvier 2022
13h: Spiderman No Way Home
16h: Tous en scène 2
18h30: The King's man: première mission
Dimanche 09 janvier 2022
13h: Jennia
15h30: Spiderman No Way Home
18h30: Matrix Resurrections
Lundi 10 janvier 2022
13h: The King's man: première mission
15h30: Spiderman No Way Home
Salle Sahel
Lundi 03 janvier 2022
13h: Matrix Résurrections
16h: Spiderman No Way Home
19h: The King's man: première mission
Mardi 04 janvier 2022
13h: Tous en scène 2
15h30: Encanto
18h: The King's man: première mission
Mercredi 05 janvier 2022 (Journée VO)
13h: Spiderman No way home
16h: Matrix Résurrections
19h: The King's man: première mission
Jeudi 06 janvier 2022
13h: Encanto
15h30: Spiderman No way home
Vendredi 07 janvier 2022
14h30: The King's man: première mission
Samedi 08 janvier 2022
13h: Spiderman No Way Home
Dimanche 09 janvier 2022
13h: Jennia
15h30: Spiderman No Way Home
18h30: Matrix Resurrections
Lundi 10 janvier 2022
13h: The King's man: première mission
15h30: Spiderman No Way Home
18h30: Matrix Resurrections

De Quoi j'me Mêle

Placeholder

Découvrez toutes les anciennes éditions de votre journal préféré

Les + Populaires

(*) Période 7 derniers jours

  1. Il n'est jamais trop tard pour bien faire

    Sports 00:00 | 28-12-2021 «One, two, three, viva l’Algirai!»

    39 ans après… L’aveu de Rummenigge!

  2. Un linéaire de 775 Km

    Nationale 00:00 | 30-12-2021 Une route de 750 km entre Tindouf et Zouirat

    Pharaonique projet Algéro-Mauritanien

  3. Aïmene Benabderrahmene

    Nationale 00:00 | 02-01-2022 Point indiciaire et abattements sur l'IRG

    Quelles retombées sur les salaires?

  4. De Quoi j'me Mêle 00:00 | 29-12-2021

    Didier Drogba défie Riyad Mahrez

  5. Le Marocain a reçu une énorme giffle

    Sports 00:00 | 27-12-2021 Maintien de la CAN-2021

    Lekjaâ a les jambes sciées