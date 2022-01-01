Le programme des projections dévoilé par les salles Ibn Khaldoun (Alger-Centre) et Sahel (Chéraga), se veut riche! Ces films s'étaleront du 1er au 10 janvier 2022. «Spider man: no way home», «Matrix Ressurections» et autres «Encanto» rempilent pour de nouvelles semaines de projection, tandis qu'un nouveau film débarque en salles: «The King's man: première mission». D'autres films, algériens cette fois-ci, seront également au programme: «Jennia» de Abdelkrim Bahloul et «Argu». Pas moins de trois séances par jour qui sont proposées aux cinéphiles de la capitale.

Salle Ibn Khaldoun

Lundi 03 janvier 2022

13h: Matrix Résurrections

16h: Spiderman No Way Home

19h: The King's man: première mission

Mardi 04 janvier 2022

13h: Tous en scène 2

15h30: Encanto

18h30: Matrix Resurrections

18h: The King's man: première mission

Mercredi 05 janvier 2022 (Journée VO)

13h: Spiderman No way home

16h: Matrix Résurrections

19h: The King's man: première mission

Jeudi 06 janvier 2022

13h: Encanto

15h30: Spiderman No way home

18h30: The King's man: première mission

Vendredi 07 janvier 2022

14h30: Tous en scène 2

17h: The King's man: première mission

19h30: Matrix Résurrections

Samedi 08 janvier 2022

13h: Spiderman No Way Home

16h: Tous en scène 2

18h30: The King's man: première mission

Dimanche 09 janvier 2022

13h: Jennia

15h30: Spiderman No Way Home

18h30: Matrix Resurrections

Lundi 10 janvier 2022

13h: The King's man: première mission

15h30: Spiderman No Way Home

Salle Sahel

Lundi 03 janvier 2022

13h: Matrix Résurrections

16h: Spiderman No Way Home

19h: The King's man: première mission

Mardi 04 janvier 2022

13h: Tous en scène 2

15h30: Encanto

18h: The King's man: première mission

Mercredi 05 janvier 2022 (Journée VO)

13h: Spiderman No way home

16h: Matrix Résurrections

19h: The King's man: première mission

Jeudi 06 janvier 2022

13h: Encanto

15h30: Spiderman No way home

Vendredi 07 janvier 2022

14h30: The King's man: première mission

Samedi 08 janvier 2022

13h: Spiderman No Way Home

Dimanche 09 janvier 2022

13h: Jennia

15h30: Spiderman No Way Home

18h30: Matrix Resurrections

Lundi 10 janvier 2022

13h: The King's man: première mission

15h30: Spiderman No Way Home

18h30: Matrix Resurrections